TRAIN AT HOME

The app for riding, running,

and training with your community.

Welcome To Zwift

Zwift blends the fun of video games with the intensity of serious training,

helping you get faster. Level up in the virtual worlds of Zwift with a community

that motivates you every minute. Choose from training plans, group rides,

races, and more. You’ll get fitter and stronger. Discover the world of Zwift today.

Your Goals
on Your Time

Strengthen your engine with

1,000+ structured workouts

made by top coaches.

Your Goals on Your Time

10 Worlds
with 130+ Routes

Jet across the desert.

Climb a volcano. Escape to the

New York City of tomorrow.

10 Worlds with 130+ Routes

Chase Goals

With A Community

Fuel your next ride with the

energy of everyone on Zwift.

Chase goals with Zwift community
Angela Pitzer

Angela Pitzer

Zwift US National Champ
"There’s no other place I can meet, train and race with other cyclists from around the world."
Rachael Elliott

Rachael Elliott

Community Member
"With Zwift, I broke several national time trial records that wouldn’t have been possible before."
Tim Searle

Tim Searle

AHDR Leader
"I like Zwift because it gives me an effective way to continue my training in a social way, at times where it would previously be impossible to do."
Adam Zimmerman

Adam Zimmerman

2018 Zwift US National Champ
"Zwift has made me a stronger athlete through training intervals, group rides, and races."
Jon Hancock

Jon Hancock

Run Leader
"I can balance a busy life and still be able to train regardless of the time of day or conditions outside."
Join The

Community and

Train With Us

Zwift training community